Kerala lottery Karunya KR-763 result today 01/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KO 247228 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-763 lottery draw.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore, which will be subject to a 30% tax deduction.
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The draw took place at 3 pm on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram, with prizes ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 crore.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-763 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KO 247228
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh
KO 612507
Third prize: ₹10 lakh
KO 818997
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
3072, 5493, 7539, 0763, 3140, 5650, 7693, 1286, 3163, 6324, 7745, 2218, 3913, 7166, 8032, 2776, 4247, 7530, 9537
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0963, 1645, 2872, 0895, 2039, 3944, 4312, 3482, 4423, 1753, 3489, 4470, 4509, 4711, 5149, 7054, 6059, 7877, 7007, 8696, 8925, 4472, 5404, 7079, 8960
Seventh prize: ₹500
0014, 0044, 0298, 0421, 0425, 0597, 0922, 0980, 1097, 1298, 1443, 1501, 1790, 1880, 1899, 2012, 1648, 2331, 2338, 2416, 2590, 2702, 2176, 2871, 0613, 1521, 2183, 2877, 4181, 4209, 4381, 4580, 4788, 5341, 4819, 5464, 2976, 2997, 3125, 3405, 3555, 3565, 4007, 4123, 4856, 4906, 5128, 5242, 5244, 5714, 5797, 5860, 6132, 6594, 6608, 6671, 6955, 7148, 7248, 7333, 7625, 7956, 8225, 8537, 8850, 8940, 9010, 9038, 9080, 9207, 9285, 9334, 9506, 9577, 9960, 9998
Eighth prize: ₹200
0100, 0434, 1320, 2094, 2715, 3631, 4315, 5238, 6175, 6681, 7734, 8277, 9071, 0192, 0479, 1433, 2182, 2894, 3775, 4434, 5256, 6320, 6847, 7755, 8440, 9266, 0218, 0599, 1523, 2242, 3095, 3946, 4487, 5532, 6403, 7048, 7820, 8450, 9545, 0222, 0995, 1525, 2505, 3316, 3964, 4660, 5813, 6561, 7099, 7823, 8552, 9580, 0229, 1095, 1875, 2558, 3381, 4234, 4661, 5917, 6568, 7387, 8050, 8978, 9606, 0293, 1193, 1984, 2693, 3558, 4250, 4930, 6003, 6573, 7595, 8145, 8987, 9784, 0009, 0359, 1195, 1999, 2697, 3567, 4285, 5106, 6083, 6634, 7602, 8166, 9006, 9843
Ninth prize: ₹100
0162, 0592, 0645, 1780, 2550, 3249, 4111, 5245, 6143, 7303, 8323, 0792, 1829, 2582, 3280, 4263, 5286, 6231, 7373, 8655, 0829, 1881, 2598, 3299, 4664, 5294, 6372, 7499, 9040, 0848, 1975, 2649, 3350, 4723, 5332, 6381, 7572, 9122, 0047, 0889, 1987, 2681, 3437, 4750, 5354, 6442, 7702, 9409, 0905, 1997, 2717, 3465, 4764, 5381, 6449, 7772, 9418, 0934, 2003, 2781, 3619, 4797, 5415, 6479, 7778, 9613, 0059, 0102, 0146, 1048, 2069, 2866, 3630, 4812, 5547, 6505, 7921, 9628, 1063, 2105, 2919, 3645, 5028, 5726, 6507, 7958, 9634, 1103, 2128, 3000, 3725, 5042, 5749, 6553, 8024, 9653, 1180, 2141, 3022, 3742, 5058, 5758, 6710, 8181, 9669, 0429, 1231, 2343, 3045, 3840, 5085, 5769, 6897, 8187, 9694, 0433, 1300, 2370, 3160, 3920, 5096, 5851, 6916, 8262, 9720, 0558, 1390, 2381, 3195, 4008, 5126, 6001, 6917, 8281, 9761, 1397, 2473, 3229, 4022, 5231, 6010, 7249, 8283, 9990
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.