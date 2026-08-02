The body of a fisherman who went missing after a fishing boat capsized near the Muthalapozhi estuary in Thiruvananthapuram was recovered on Sunday. The deceased is Freemon (30), a native of Anchuthengu. His body was found during a joint search operation by the Coastal Police, the Marine Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department and the Indian Coast Guard, officials said.

The Valiyathura police said the body was found off Kannanthura, around 20 kilometres from Muthalapozhi. The search is continuing for Shijin, also a native of Anchuthengu, who went missing in the same incident. The accident occurred when the fishing boat, carrying four, was hit by strong waves and capsized about 100 metres from the Muthalapozhi estuary,

Two, Jose and Smith, managed to swim to safety, while Freemon and Shijin went missing. Following the incident, fishermen and relatives of the missing men staged a protest in front of the Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station and blocked the road, demanding intensified search efforts. Subsequently, the state government decided to seek the assistance of the Indian Navy in the search operation.

Fishing boats resumed operations after the 52-day trawling ban ended on the night of July 31.

The State witnessed torrential rains this month, claiming the lives of more than eight people. The IMD has issued an orange alert for 12 districts and a yellow alert for two districts. As of now, heavy rain is likely to continue in the State till August 5, 2026.