Laughter is often said to be the best medicine, but for those who have forgotten how to smile, it is also a powerful tool for contemplation. If we look closely at our lives, we realise that there is a thin line between a hearty laugh and a tear. Indeed, crying when laughing too hard is simply our body’s way of keeping our emotions in check. In these anxious times, finding an avenue to open our minds and let a gentle smile in is a gift. This is precisely what Khyrunnisa A offers in her latest book, Happy Go Funny: The Lighter Moments of Life. Following the resounding success of her debut collection, Tongue in Cheek: The Funny Side of Life, this new volume is a delightful invitation to rediscover the joy in the everyday.

The effortless art of finding joy

While many books require years of gruelling research, sleepless nights, and heavy academic prose, Khyrunnisa makes writing look remarkably effortless. Her work reminds us that there is beauty and wisdom in the most mundane occurrences. She gently encourages the reader to wake up to the beautiful, fleeting moments life offers, even when we are weighed down by daily struggles. Happy Go Funny serves as a gentle reminder that we must not let simple joys pass us by.

An unexpected break

One of the standout essays in the book, 'A Clean Fracture', begins with some well-meaning advice from the author's daughter-in-law calling from the US. 'You need to take a break,' she insists, referring to the need for some rest. Taking the advice far too literally, Khyrunnisa suffers a literal 'break' shortly after. While heading out to dry some freshly washed laundry, she slips in the bathroom, fracturing her arm. What follows is a classic domestic scene: calling out to her husband who hears nothing, the clumsy scramble of getting dressed for the hospital with one hand, and the endearing, vintage struggle of having her husband help tie her hair. It is a sequence that feels warmly reminiscent of family dramas from 1980s cinema.

From a bathroom slip to a national metaphor

Reaching the hospital late, she becomes the last patient of the day. The doctor examines the X-ray and reassures her that it is a 'clean fracture' requiring no complex surgery. However, the true brilliance of the essay lies in its final lines. Noting that the accident occurred on Gandhi Jayanti, Khyrunnisa wryly tells the doctor, 'It is indeed a clean break, doctor. Today is Gandhi Jayanti, after all.' With this single, sharp punchline, a domestic slip-up lands squarely on the political and social reality of modern India. The unspoken metaphor is powerful—much like her arm, the foundational values of the nation have suffered a clean, structural fracture. As the doctor suggested, perhaps we should worry, and perhaps a collective societal 'surgery' is indeed required. This effortless transition from light personal comedy to deep social commentary in just three and a half pages highlights the book’s immense value.

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A mirror with no malice

Divided into 16 thematic sections, Happy Go Funny is written with a light, warm touch. Khyrunnisa observes herself and the world around her without any trace of bitterness or condescension. Her prose is clear, crisp, and devoid of intellectual pretension. She laughs at her own slip-ups with the same effortless grace she uses to critique society, leaving readers with a lingering smile even when discussing serious topics. In a world crowded with heavy-handed narratives, we need books that use humour as a mask to reveal profound truths. After all, sometimes when things hurt, we choose not to cry, but to laugh.

Book details

Title: Happy Go Funny: The Lighter Moments of Life

Author: Khyrunnisa A

Publisher: Westland Books

Price: ₹399