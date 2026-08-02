As the state grapples with the aftermath of the heavy rains that battered Kerala on Saturday, the state government on Sunday said the disaster has claimed eight lives, left 13 people injured and eight others missing. It also expressed relief that the intensity of the rainfall has eased.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the government is in constant communication with the Revenue Minister, the ministers in charge of the districts and the respective district administrations to monitor the situation.

According to official figures, 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps across the state. The rains have also caused extensive damage to property, with 27 houses completely destroyed and 196 sustaining partial damage.

The government assured assistance to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to people who have lost their homes and livelihoods in rain-related incidents.

With the rainfall subsiding, clean-up operations have begun in flood-affected areas. The government said it would extend all necessary support for the efforts and called on political workers and voluntary organisations to actively participate in the clean-up drive.

While weather conditions are expected to improve, the government urged people living in hilly areas to remain vigilant, adding that all necessary preparations have been made to respond to any eventuality. It also said public representatives and volunteers are actively engaged in relief operations and advised people to contact government agencies for any assistance they may require.

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The intense rainfall on Saturday triggered landslides, mudslides, flooding and widespread waterlogging across the state, causing deaths, injuries and extensive damage to property and livelihoods.

With rain expected to continue until August 5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 12 districts in Kerala. The orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are the only districts without any weather alerts.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, district administrations in Wayanad, Kannur, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Malappuram declared a holiday on Sunday for all educational institutions functioning that day.