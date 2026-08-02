As torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 12 districts on Sunday, warning that heavy rainfall is likely to persist.

The orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are the only districts without any weather alerts.

Although no alerts have been issued for Monday and Tuesday, heavy rain is expected to continue across most parts of the state.

With rain and thundershowers likely at most places, the IMD has issued heavy rainfall, wind and fishermen warnings for Sunday. According to the latest forecast, these warnings are expected to be lifted from Monday. However, a heavy rainfall warning is likely to return on August 5, although no district-specific alerts have been issued for that day.

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The weather agency has also forecast squally weather, with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, over the Kerala coast. In view of the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The district administrations of Wayanad, Kannur, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Malappuram have declared a holiday for all educational institutions functioning on Sunday.

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Authorities have cautioned that intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines, and disrupt transport and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest could also suffer damage.

The IMD has further warned of possible landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures, and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

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The warnings come after heavy rains battered the state on Saturday, leaving six people dead and six others missing in separate incidents. Landslides reported in Idukki and Kottayam claimed four lives, while waterlogging and mudslides were reported from several parts of the state. Rivers also overflowed in many areas following the incessant rainfall.

The state has opened 65 relief camps, sheltering 1,465 people. Kottayam, one of the worst-affected districts, has the highest number of camps at 23, followed by Pathanamthitta with 22. Six camps each have been opened in Kozhikode and Idukki. Authorities said more people would be shifted to relief camps if the situation worsens.