India is home to a bevy of medicinal plants, with over 17,000 species scientifically validated for their therapeutic benefits. In traditional wellness systems like Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani, these plants form the cornerstone of healing. In Kerala alone, more than 600 plant species - including their leaves, roots, seeds, and sap - are actively used to manufacture traditional formulations. While some of these herbs are sourced from deep within forests, others grow right in our backyards, unnoticed. One such ubiquitous yet incredibly powerful herb is thazhuthama, popularly known in English as the red spiderling and in Sanskrit as punarnava.

The botanical rejuvenator

Belonging to the scientific family Boerhavia diffusa, punarnava translates to 'that which rejuvenates' or 'gives new life'. It is a low-growing, spreading perennial herb that can cover a diameter of up to two metres. Sprouting branches and pink flowers, its leaves are smooth green on top with a pale, whitish underside. While there are both red-stemmed and white-stemmed varieties, both hold immense therapeutic value. True to its Sanskrit name, this resilient plant has been used for centuries in Ayurveda to restore and regenerate damaged cells, particularly in vital organs like the liver and kidneys.

A powerhouse of wellness and detoxification

Rich in natural potassium, the red spiderling acts as an exceptionally effective natural diuretic, helping the body flush out toxins without depleting essential minerals. It is traditionally prescribed to alleviate edema (fluid retention), urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and chronic abdominal pain. Beyond renal health, punarnava is highly valued for managing jaundice, anemia, asthma, diabetes, and joint inflammation. Depending on the condition and age of the patient, practitioners recommend daily doses of root juice (5 to 10 ml), leaf juice (10 to 20 ml), or root powder (1 to 3 g).

Time-tested Ayurvedic remedies you can try at home

The medicinal versatility of this plant means it can be consumed or applied in various ways:

• Reducing body swelling: Consuming a simple leaf stir-fry (thoran) is highly effective for reducing swelling and managing rheumatoid arthritis pain.

• Soothing eye irritation: Traditional texts suggest mixing white punarnava juice with breast milk to soothe itchy eyes. Combining the juice with honey helps control watery eyes, while mixing it with pure cow ghee offers relief from other minor eye ailments.

• Managing jaundice: A paste made from the plant\'s roots is commonly administered alongside tender coconut water or fresh leaf juice to aid liver recovery during jaundice.

• Liver care for heavy drinkers: For individuals suffering from liver inflammation, extreme fatigue, or mental disorientation caused by excessive alcohol consumption, a unique milk decoction (ksheerapakazham) is highly recommended. Prepared by boiling 25 ml of root extract with milk, it is taken twice daily to detoxify the liver and soothe the nervous system.

• Easing joint pain and insomnia: A warm paste of the root can be applied topically to ease skin inflammation. For chronic joint pain, a boiled decoction of the root, dried ginger, and kacholam (aromatic ginger) taken twice daily for a week can work wonders. Additionally, root decoctions are known to help those struggling with sleeplessness.

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Commercial farming and market potential

Because of its indispensable role in classic Ayurvedic preparations such as Punarnavasavam, Sukumara Ghritam, and Chyavanaprash, there is a consistent commercial demand for this herb. Dried punarnava roots easily command a market price of ₹100 to ₹145 per kilogram. Given its adaptability to almost any Indian climate, cultivating this plant can be a highly lucrative venture for farmers. It can be easily propagated through seeds or stem cuttings at the onset of the monsoon and is ready for harvest in just two months. Rich in Vitamin A, incorporating this leafy green into your regular diet is an excellent, cost-effective way to boost vision and general immunity.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified Ayurvedic physician or healthcare provider before introducing new herbal remedies or changing your medical routine.