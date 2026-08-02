While CNG-powered passenger cars have become a massive success in India, the same magic has failed to translate into the two-wheeler segment. The Bajaj Freedom 125, hailed as the world's first CNG motorcycle, enjoyed a wave of initial enthusiasm but is now witnessing a dramatic drop in buyer interest. A combination of practical design constraints, fuel station bottlenecks, and the rapid rise of electric vehicles has hit the eco-friendly bike where it hurts most.

To understand the decline, one must look at the contrasting success of CNG passenger cars. In the financial year ending 2026, CNG variants accounted for an impressive 21.7 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales in India. Major automotive giants like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai have aggressively expanded their CNG portfolios, pushing total annual sales past the 10 lakh mark. This success, however, has proved incredibly difficult to replicate in the motorcycle market.

The rise and sharp fall of the Bajaj Freedom 125

Launched amidst great fanfare on 5 July 2024, the Bajaj Freedom 125 initially looked like a game-changer. It recorded sales of 74,730 units in the financial year ending 2025, signaling strong early adoption. However, the momentum quickly fizzled out. In its second year, sales plummeted by a staggering 76 per cent, dropping to a mere 17,959 units. The decline has become even more pronounced in recent months, with Bajaj managing to sell only 644 units in April and a minor 550 units in May.

Engineering challenges: Why CNG works for cars but not for bikes

CNG cars succeed because engineers have managed to bypass space limitations. Brands like Tata and Hyundai utilise innovative dual-cylinder technology to preserve crucial boot space, while Maruti Suzuki mounts its tanks beneath the vehicle floor, offering a driving range of over 300 kilometres. While a CNG car carries a price premium of about ₹1 lakh over its petrol counterpart, drivers who cover 50 to 60 kilometres daily can easily recover this cost by saving around ₹3 per kilometre, making it a highly profitable investment for commercial taxis and daily commuters.

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Two-wheelers, unfortunately, do not have the luxury of physical space. Although Bajaj did a commendable job securing a 2 kg CNG cylinder inside the Freedom 125's trellis frame, it came at a significant cost to the conventional fuel tank. The standard 10 to 12-litre petrol tank had to be scaled down to a tiny 2-litre auxiliary tank. Consequently, riders get a range of only 100 kilometres on a full CNG tank, causing persistent range anxiety.

The fuel station nightmare

Beyond vehicle design, practical daily usage has frustrated early buyers. Because the bike's CNG cylinder is small, riders must visit filling stations frequently. In India, CNG pumps are notorious for long, slow-moving queues dominated by auto-rickshaws, commercial taxis, and heavy passenger vehicles. Having to wait in these exhausting queues every 100 kilometres has made the CNG bike highly impractical for daily commuter needs.

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The unstoppable electric wave

The ultimate roadblock for CNG bikes has been the overwhelming popularity of electric two-wheelers. Competitors like TVS and Hero MotoCorp have directed their focus and capital towards the EV ecosystem. The ease of charging an electric scooter overnight at home entirely removes the hassle of visiting public fuel stations. While Bajaj's CNG motorcycle is facing a steep decline, its electric scooter, the Bajaj Chetak, is scaling new heights. Chetak sales grew by 16 per cent, rising from 2,60,033 units in the financial year ending 2025 to 3,02,674 units in the financial year ending 2026.

A cautious road ahead for manufacturers

This visible market resistance has forced other manufacturers to rethink their strategies. TVS showcased its Jupiter CNG concept at the Bharat Mobility Expo in 2025, yet has delayed launching the production model. Insiders suggest that TVS is keeping a close watch on Bajaj's market challenges before making its next move. As the industry leans heavily towards electric powertrains, the immediate future of CNG two-wheelers looks uncertain. Nonetheless, automotive analysts believe that in the long term, petrol, CNG, and electric platforms will co-exist, each serving different segments of India's diverse consumer base.