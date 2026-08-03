As Kerala continues to battle heavy rain and the disasters triggered by it, the official death toll rose to 15 on Monday, while seven people remain missing across the state. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, however, said the overall situation was largely brought under control.

The Chief Minister noted that waterlogging in Pathanamthitta remained a concern, as floodwaters were slow to recede despite the rainfall subsiding.

To strengthen rescue efforts, fishing boats were mobilised in the affected areas and two helicopters were deployed. Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were continuing rescue operations on the ground.

So far, a total of 11,018 people have been shifted to the 316 relief camps set up across the state, the CM said.

According to preliminary estimates, around 164.98 hectares of agricultural land were affected, causing losses to nearly 3,596 farmers, he said.

The Chief Minister also assured that water levels in the state's major dams were well below danger levels and there was no cause for panic. Measures were also taken to tackle sea incursion caused by the rough weather.

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When asked about the lack of preparatory measures ahead of the extreme rainfall, the CM said that even the IMD could not accurately predict the rainfall, and the showers got heavier within a short span of time.

The government has sanctioned an immediate assistance of ₹10,000 towards the funeral expenses of those who lost their lives. Families returning home from relief camps after floodwater entered their houses will also receive ₹10,000 as immediate relief.

The Chief Minister said the standard compensation for the families of those who die in such disasters was ₹8 lakh. This comprised ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), and ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The compensation for families who lost both their land and homes and were unable to rebuild was enhanced. Earlier, beneficiaries received ₹6 lakh to purchase land and ₹4 lakh for house construction, amounting to ₹10 lakh. Taking rising construction costs into account, the assistance for house construction was now increased to ₹6 lakh, raising the total compensation to ₹12 lakh.

"The ₹4 lakh provided for house construction has now been increased to ₹6 lakh, considering the rising cost of building material," the Chief Minister said.

Additionally, the government has sought a proposal from the Agriculture Department to enhance compensation for farmers who have suffered crop losses.