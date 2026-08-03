The Kerala government has issued a new order granting priority in general transfers and postings to government employees diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, as well as to employees who are parents of children living with the condition.

Issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, the directive is expected to bring significant relief to numerous state employees who require continuous medical care and strict monitoring for diabetes management.

Revised guidelines for better care

Previously, individuals in these categories were grouped alongside those covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. This older order has now been revoked to pave the way for a more specific classification. Recognising the daily challenges and clinical complications of managing Type 1 diabetes, the state has decided to carve out a distinct space for affected families in its general transfer policy.

New priority categories

According to the newly updated guidelines, government employees living with the condition have been placed under Serial Number 6(a) of the special priority list. Employees who have children diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes are now included under Serial Number 10(a). This change will streamline their transfer requests, helping them secure postings close to healthcare facilities that can support their continuous care needs.