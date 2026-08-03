Even after two days of incessant rain, the ordeal is far from over for Kerala, with more heavy rains on the cards, at least till August 8. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is revising weather alerts as conditions continue to evolve, with yellow alerts declared for all 14 districts on Monday.

IMD has warned of squally winds with speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, stating that these were likely to prevail over most parts of the west-central Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of the east-central Arabian Sea until August 5. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas during this period.

According to the weather agency, rainfall is expected to continue across the state until August 8.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, district administrations in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta had earlier declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday. The holiday applies to professional colleges, anganwadis, tuition centres, training institutes and madrasas as well.

The IMD cautioned that persistent rainfall could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines, and disrupt transport and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

The weather agency has also warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms, to stay away from weak or unstable structures, and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.

The death toll due to rain-related events, as per official figures, is 11 so far.

Heavy rain has also caused extensive damage to property, with 30 houses completely destroyed, while 293 homes have suffered partial damage. So far, 273 relief camps have been opened across the state, sheltering 7,674 people.

Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar assured that financial assistance for those whose houses and property were damaged would be disbursed promptly. Based on preliminary reports submitted by village officers, the first instalment of compensation would be credited directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts, he said, adding that all eligible relief benefits would be extended to those in the fisheries sector.

Rescue operations are on with the coordinated efforts of the NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Rescue Services, and the police. The minister described the rainfall, especially in Pathanamthitta district, as unprecedented and urged residents living in landslide-prone areas to move to safer locations as directed by the authorities. He also asked people to contact the district's 24x7 control room for emergency assistance and to report any incidents.