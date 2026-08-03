Malappuram: A major landslip struck Kararthod near Panakkad on the Panakkad–Malappuram road in the district on Monday morning, triggering panic among local residents and leaving the highway completely blocked. Several people had a narrow escape as a large portion of a hillside collapsed onto the road around 8 am.

According to the Vengara police, a significant section of the hill gave way and slid onto the roadway, cutting off traffic. The incident occurred near the residence of Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty.

Local residents said minor soil slips had been occurring in the area since Sunday night, raising concerns among the people. As news of the minor landslips spread, a large number of people gathered in the area. Moments later, a massive section of the hillside collapsed, forcing those present to flee to safety.

Media personnel Jayesh Villodi sustained minor injuries while filming the landslip. Several other media personnel and bystanders also escaped unhurt.

Following the incident, local residents staged a protest against Revenue officials, alleging that indiscriminate soil mining for construction activities had weakened the hill and caused the landslip. They said earth excavation had continued despite strong opposition from local people and even during periods of heavy rainfall over the past two weeks. Revenue officials, however, denied the allegations.

The landslip completely blocked the Panakkad–Malappuram road, forcing police to divert traffic. Earthmovers were pressed into service to clear the debris and restore vehicular movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the incident, Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar said he had spoken to the District Collector and described the landslip as a major incident. He said preliminary information indicated that construction work was underway at the site.

“We will verify whether the construction had the required permissions. If any violations are found, strict action will be taken. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life. A stop memo has already been issued, and a detailed inquiry will be conducted. The debris will be cleared at the earliest,” the minister said.

Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty also blamed indiscriminate soil excavation for the landslip and said those responsible would face stringent action.

“The incident occurred on government land earmarked for the construction of a hospital. There are no residential buildings directly on the affected site. The government will take strong measures against those responsible and ensure such incidents do not recur,” he said.