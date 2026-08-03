Kochi: CPM leader and former Industries Minister P Rajeev on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister VD Satheesan, accusing the UDF government of failing to respond effectively to the ongoing rain-related emergencies and defending what he termed the Chief Minister’s ‘indefensible’ helicopter journey.

He also criticised the government’s move to implement the central government’s PM SHRI school scheme, alleging that it had departed from the stand taken by the previous LDF government.

Addressing the media in Kochi, Rajeev said “governing from the ground is different from commenting from the gallery,” asserting that administering a state during a crisis required action rather than commentary.

Rajeev alleged that the government’s response to the heavy rains and flood-like situation reflected a lack of preparedness and coordination. He claimed that the government convened its first coordination meeting on flood prevention and disaster relief only on Monday, despite the worsening weather conditions across the state.

According to Rajeev, no proactive directions or early intervention had come from the Chief Minister’s Office before the situation escalated. Drawing a comparison with the previous LDF government, Rajeev said former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during major natural disasters, had consulted with Satheesan, who was then Opposition Leader, and carried out joint assessments to ensure a unified response. He accused the present government of refusing to hold similar consultations or involve the Opposition in disaster management efforts.

Rajeev also questioned the handling of law enforcement during the crisis, particularly in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, where extremely heavy rainfall has been reported. He said the police force had the primary operational responsibility during such emergencies but alleged that senior officers were left waiting instead of being deployed to lead field operations.

Warning against what he described as government propaganda, Rajeev said, “false propaganda will not sell for long,” and urged the administration to focus on collective action instead of public relations during a natural calamity.

Helicopter row

Responding to the Chief Minister’s explanation regarding his controversial helicopter journey, Rajeev said Satheesan’s clarification was ‘on expected lines’ and resorted to sarcasm while questioning the justification.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s defence during the press meet convened earlier on Monday, Rajeev said that, if pressed further, Satheesan might even say he took the helicopter to save petrol for his official vehicle or that he attended public feast in Ponnani and ate meals merely to reassure people that there was no need to panic during the floods.

Rajeev accused the UDF of adopting double standards on the issue. He recalled that when the previous LDF government leased a helicopter exclusively for emergency and disaster management purposes, UDF leaders had personally criticised then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Today, the Chief Minister is using the helicopter for purposes that are personal or non-emergency in nature, something the previous government deliberately avoided,” Rajeev alleged.

On the government’s claim that the helicopter trip was linked to meetings with prospective investors, Rajeev said attracting investment was welcome but pointed out that official investment meetings normally involved senior officials from the concerned departments accompanying the Chief Minister.

He claimed no such officials were part of the trip and sarcastically remarked that the outcome of the alleged investor meetings might later be presented as a ‘grand surprise’.

PM SHRI scheme

Rajeev also criticised the UDF government’s stand on implementing the centre’s Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

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He clarified that although the previous LDF government had signed the initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) related to the scheme, it had consciously decided not to execute it.

According to Rajeev, the LDF government neither convened committee meetings nor initiated implementation after signing the MoU. In contrast, he alleged, the present UDF government had constituted a sub-committee to identify schools under the scheme, demonstrating its intention to implement it.

Questioning the government’s political position, Rajeev challenged the UDF leadership to make its stand explicit.

“Can the UDF openly state that they will not implement the PM SHRI scheme simply because the LDF government chose not to implement it?” he asked.