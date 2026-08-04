Pathanamthitta: Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph has directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to speed up power restoration in flood-affected areas of Aranmula by deploying additional personnel and ensuring the immediate availability of necessary equipment.

The directive was issued during a review meeting chaired by the minister on Tuesday to assess power restoration works in the Aranmula Assembly constituency. Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister P C Vishnunath and Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey also attended the meeting.

KSEB Director (Distribution & SCM) Rajeev K R informed that permanent employees and contract workers have been engaged round the clock in restoration works across the constituency.

Officials said 24 distribution transformers in the Aranmula region have been switched off due to flooding. The transformers can be re-energised only after floodwaters recede and line patrolling is completed to ensure safety.

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To facilitate inspection and monitoring in inundated areas, Minister P C Vishnunath directed the Deputy Chief Engineer to coordinate with the local tahsildar and district administration to utilise boats provided by fishermen from Kollam.

The meeting also reviewed the flood situation in Thiruvalla, Aranmula and Mannar. Officials informed the ministers that four transformers under the Mulakuzha Electrical Section in the Chengannur Electrical Division were switched off on Tuesday morning after water levels rose in the low-lying area.