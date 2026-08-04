A large and varied collection of Indian handlooms and crafts will be presented at the Manorama Hortus Crafts Bazaar to be held at Ernakulam Town Hall from August 14 to 16.

A notable stall at the event will be that of ‘Marm’, an initiative creating unique designs in Chanderi silk. As soft as the breeze to touch and looking as grand as royal architecture, Chanderi sarees are not merely a cloth woven on the looms at the renowned Chanderi village in Madhya Pradesh, but a cultural tradition passed down through the generations. Each Chanderi saree has its own tale to tell – that of the weaver who spends months at the loom, creating magic with his fingers.

Teaming up with these weavers, ‘Marm’, a Delhi-based heritage brand, brings out stunning Chanderi sarees that conquer the hearts of people who love traditional handlooms. Chanderi sarees, with motifs of wildflowers, birds and magical folktales, will be available for customers in Kochi from August 14.

In addition to path-breaking initiatives such as ‘Marm’, the Manorama Hortus Crafts Bazaar will present over 32 collectives of weavers. The major fair will display curated products from weaving traditions followed in diverse areas of the country, providing a stunning variety for Onam shopping in Kerala.

Rare collections of Kashmir pashmina, Banarasi, Kanchipuram, Jamdani and Ikat sarees will be available at the Bazaar, along with a host of handicraft products.

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A section displaying handcrafted Kolhapuri chappals and designer juttis will be yet another attraction of the Bazaar. Three weaving collectives from Kerala will also be participating in the fair.

The chief sponsor of the event is Edamannickal Gold and Diamonds.