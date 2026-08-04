Kasaragod: A 41-year-old temporary conductor with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was found dead near his home, with preliminary investigations indicating that he died by suicide. Police suspect he had been under severe mental distress over fears of losing his temporary job.

The deceased has been identified as Yogeesh M (Yogeesh Kumar), a resident of Majakkar in Muliyar, Kasaragod. He had been working as a temporary conductor with KSRTC for the past 18 years on the Kasaragod-Sullia route.

According to reports, Yogeesh returned home after completing his duty on Monday morning. He lived with his mother, Baby, in their newly built house. She had gone to a relative's house and, upon returning, found him dead in a shed behind the house.

Local residents and police rushed to the spot and initiated further proceedings.

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The Adhur Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The FIR states that the incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 9 am and 4 pm on Monday.

Relatives and local residents suspect that uncertainty surrounding his employment and the resulting mental stress may have contributed to his death. However, police said the exact circumstances leading to the death are being investigated. The probe is being led by Adhur Sub-Inspector KM Karunakaran.