Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala remained in the grip of heavy rain on Tuesday, with floods, mudslides and waterlogging continuing to wreak havoc across the state. The death toll from rain-related incidents has risen to 20 over the past three days, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert in 12 districts, and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) placed five reservoirs on red alert amid forecasts of more heavy rainfall and strong winds.

According to official figures, 17 deaths and five missing persons have been confirmed, while reports from various districts indicate that 20 people have died and seven remain missing in flash floods and mudslides. Search operations are continuing for those swept away by floodwaters.

Kottayam and Malappuram have reported the highest number of fatalities, with four deaths each and one person missing in both districts. The toll in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam rose to three each. Two people remain missing in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kollam. Idukki has reported two deaths, while Kannur has recorded one death and two missing persons. One death each has also been reported from Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Ernakulam. A total of 13,496 people are staying in 353 relief camps across the state.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam face severe flooding

Pathanamthitta and Kottayam remain the worst-affected districts. In Ranni in Pathanamthitta, floodwaters that had receded on Sunday began rising again as the water level in the Pamba river increased. Landslides have also been reported from several locations in the district.

In Kottayam, floodwaters flowing from the eastern high ranges inundated large parts of the western region, worsening waterlogging in low-lying areas. In one of the state's worst flood-hit local bodies, 98% of houses in Thiruvarppu panchayat in Kottayam have been inundated after the Meenachil river overflowed following incessant rain.

Of the 8,064 houses spread across the panchayat's 19 wards, 7,924 have been affected by flooding. Only around 140 houses in the relatively elevated Chengalam and Kilirur areas remain untouched. Local residents said the flooding has surpassed even the devastating 2018 floods. The panchayat office, which remained largely unaffected in 2018, is now completely submerged. So far, 250 people have been shifted to 13 relief camps. As space within Thiruvarppu became insufficient, additional relief camps have been opened in Kottayam town, panchayat president Jaya Sajimon said.

Volunteers rescue elderly woman in Kottayam. Photo: Manorama

In Thrissur, the sea washed away the Andathode-Periyambalam link road. The water level in the Bharathapuzha river has risen in Palakkad. Malappuram witnessed both a landslide and a minor landslip on Monday, while mountain streams continue to flow through the landslide-hit area at Thayyeni in Kasaragod. Water levels have started receding in parts of Nileshwaram.

Holiday in 10 districts

Educational institutions will remain closed on Tuesday in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.

In Wayanad, only schools functioning as relief camps have been given a holiday. In Kannur, educational institutions, except professional colleges, in Payyannur, Taliparamba and Iritty taluks will remain closed.