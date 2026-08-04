The district collectors of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kasaragod and Wayanad have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday as heavy rain is expected to continue across Kerala.

The holiday applies to all educational institutions, including anganwadis, religious study classes, tuition centres, coaching institutes, special classes and professional colleges. However, previously scheduled public examinations and interviews will be held as planned.

In Wayanad, the holiday does not apply to residential schools and residential colleges. The district collector has directed the heads of these institutions to ensure the safety of students and authorised them to declare a holiday if the situation warrants.

Meanwhile, several schools across the state are functioning as relief camps for people displaced by flooding and landslides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Kasaragod on Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. District administrations have also urged the public to strictly follow all weather-related advisories and restrictions issued by the authorities.