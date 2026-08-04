Kottayam: A 32-year-old man went missing after he fell into floodwaters while attempting to retrieve a water tank that had been swept away by heavy rain and wind in Manarcadu on Monday evening. The man was identified as Sharan, a resident of Parambukara in Manarcadu. The incident occurred at around 7.00 pm.

According to the Manarcadu police, the water tank behind Sharan's house drifted away in the flood following the incessant rain. As he tried to recover it, he accidentally slipped into a waterlogged stretch near the paddy fields behind his house and was pulled under by the strong current.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a search-and-rescue operation. Scuba teams were deployed, but the search was hindered by poor visibility and rising water levels after nightfall.

The operation has been continuing since late last night, with rescue teams expected to intensify the search at daybreak if the man is not located. As of now, Sharan has not yet been found owing to poor weather conditions.

The torrential rains have claimed the lives of around 20 people in Kerala. With landslides and flooding occurring in different parts of the State, search operations for those missing have been difficult. As of now, the rains are expected to continue till Sunday.