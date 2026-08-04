Thodupuzha: The Kerala High Court has orally directed the police not to initiate any coercive action for the time being against those booked for protesting after police personnel allegedly arrived under the influence of alcohol during the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup final.

The incident occurred when a police team reached the venue to disperse crowds gathered to watch the World Cup final on a giant screen. An argument ensued after local residents alleged that the officers were intoxicated and demanded that they undergo alcohol tests. The protesters also blocked the police vehicle.

A subsequent inspection by the Thodupuzha Circle Inspector reportedly led to the recovery of an empty liquor bottle and playing cards from the police vehicle. The officers, including the Sub-Inspector, initially underwent breathalyser tests, which did not detect alcohol consumption. However, after protesters refused to disperse, blood samples of the officers were collected for laboratory analysis.

The laboratory results later confirmed alcohol consumption. Following the findings, Karimannoor Police Station Sub-Inspector N S Roy and Civil Police Officer Jijo Antony, who were travelling in the vehicle, were placed under suspension.

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Meanwhile, police registered a case against 208 people in connection with the protest. While hearing a petition seeking to quash the FIR, Justice C S Dias orally directed that no coercive action be taken against the accused until further orders. The police sought time to file their response.

The petition was filed by M S Sharath and others seeking to quash the criminal case registered against the protesters.

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In a connected petition seeking an inquiry into the incident by an officer of Inspector General rank, the court was informed that the Deputy Inspector General had already suspended the two police personnel. Advocate P P Tajuddeen appeared for the petitioners.