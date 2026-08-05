Kochi: Signalling a new phase in LDF's campaign against the Kerala Chief Minister over the Punarjani housing project case, CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Wednesday took the party's offensive to North Paravur, VD Satheesan's political stronghold and the birthplace of the post-2018 flood rehabilitation initiative.

Addressing an LDF protest meeting organised against what the Left described as the government's attempts to give Satheesan a 'clean chit' in the Punarjani case, Govindan made it clear that the CPM intends to keep the controversy alive both politically and legally. While reiterating allegations of illegal foreign fund collection and financial irregularities, his speech focused equally on questioning the manner in which the vigilance probe reportedly exonerated the CM.

Calling North Paravur the most appropriate venue for the protest, Govindan argued that the questions surrounding Punarjani could only be answered where the project itself was conceived and implemented. He challenged Satheesan to publicly account for the houses promised under the initiative, the funds collected in its name and the beneficiaries who eventually received them.

Referring to a video that the CPM released earlier this week, Govindan alleged that it showed Satheesan soliciting donations from expatriate Malayalis during a programme in Birmingham, United Kingdom, promising to construct houses for flood-affected families belonging to vulnerable sections.

"In that speech, what was said is that non-resident Indians and those abroad should donate at least 500 pounds. Then he said, 'I intend to construct houses in three categories: families with disabled individuals, families dealing with incurable diseases like autism, and female-headed households,'" Govindan said.

Govindan maintained that collecting foreign donations without mandatory approvals from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs would amount to a violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), and argued that this aspect had not been properly examined.

He also questioned the vigilance probe that reportedly found no evidence against Satheesan, saying the investigation had failed to address the allegations surrounding foreign fund collection. He also said Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala's announcement of the VACB finding no proof against Satheesan was unusual.

“The issue cannot end with a vigilance clean chit announced by the Home Minister in a press meet. The questions regarding foreign fund collection and legal violations still remain,” he said, adding that the video evidence released by the CPM warranted a more comprehensive investigation.

The CPM leader renewed his challenge over the claim that 216 houses had been built under the Punarjani project.

“Where are the 216 houses you claimed as part of Punarjani? Who are the people living in those houses today? State the names of those 216 families. If it is not a lie, there are precise, detailed documents. Why are you not stating it?,” he asked.

According to Govindan, only 19 houses were actually built under independent sponsorship from private hospitals, charitable organisations and individual donors, while the Punarjani project merely claimed credit for them. He further alleged that funds collected for rehabilitation had been routed through private organisations, including the Manappat Foundation, to bypass statutory scrutiny.

Govindan expanded the attack beyond Paravur, alleging that the Congress had adopted a pattern of raising money in the wake of disasters without fulfilling its promises. Drawing parallels with the rehabilitation of victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in Wayanad, he claimed the UDF had collected funds after promising to construct 230 houses but had failed to deliver.

“To build and give 230 houses, you all collected funds, collected money, and that money entirely is nowhere to be seen now. Even on the land where the foundation stone was laid, not a single stone has been placed to this day,” he said.

Contrasting the allegations with the LDF government’s disaster rehabilitation efforts after the 2018 floods, Govindan said the state had successfully managed relief camps for nearly 15 lakh displaced people and completed rehabilitation through government-backed housing programmes.

He also used the occasion to attack recent remarks by UDF ministers on issues ranging from missing fishermen to subsidised KSRTC services, accusing them of displaying insensitivity towards ordinary people.