The Varkala police have registered a case against two youths for assaulting a railway cop after the officer questioned them for verbally abusing passengers on the railway platform. The accused are Hari Krishnan and Hari Sankar.

The incident occurred on Monday while Civil Police Officer Ranjith was on duty at the Varkala railway station.

According to police, the officer approached the two youths after noticing them using abusive language towards fellow passengers.

Instead of complying, the duo, Hari Krishnan and Hari Sankar, allegedly turned aggressive, shoved the officer and attempted to attack him before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.

Police said they are tracking the accused using the motorcycle's registration number, which was identified from CCTV footage and other visuals collected from the railway station premises and nearby areas. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.

The Varkala police have registered an FIR under sections 296(b),115(2),351(2),132, and 3(5) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, that pertain to general criminal liability, public nuisance, physical hurt, assault on public servants, and criminal intimidation.