Kasaragod: A 25-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl has been arrested by Melparamba police, nearly one-and-a-half months after a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, Sneha Merlin, a native of Pulliparamba near Taliparamba in Kannur district, was taken into custody following an investigation into the complaint. She was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

According to investigators, the alleged assault took place when Merlin stayed at the family's house within the Melparamba police station limits. Police said the accused stayed at the girl's house and allegedly assaulted the girl. To be sure, Merlin was acquainted with the girl's mother, who was arrested in a narcotics case, in Kannur Women's prison.

The case was registered based on the survivor's statement under provisions of the POCSO Act.

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Police officers said the incident did not come to light immediately. The girl is understood to have disclosed the alleged abuse during a counselling session, following which a formal complaint was lodged. Investigators said the minor had remained silent about the incident for months out of fear.

Officers said the investigation is continuing and that scientific evidence, witness statements and other material evidence are being examined. The girl's father was earlier arrested under the POCSO Act based on her statement that he sexually assaulted her. Now, the girl's mother reported that the girl's statement was made under the influence of Merlin.

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Fourth POCSO case against accused

The latest case adds to a series of sexual offence cases already registered against Merlin, making it the fourth POCSO case in which she has been named as an accused.

Police records show that three earlier POCSO cases were registered against her by Taliparamba police. In March 2025, she was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl, a distant relative. That case surfaced after a schoolteacher found a mobile phone containing adult content in the child's schoolbag. During subsequent counselling conducted through Childline, the girl allegedly revealed that Merlin had groomed her with expensive gifts, including a gold bracelet, before sexually abusing her.

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While Merlin was lodged in the Kannur Women's Prison in connection with that case, the survivor's 15-year-old brother allegedly disclosed that he too had been sexually abused by her on multiple occasions. Taliparamba police subsequently registered a second POCSO case and arrested her in connection with the allegations.

An earlier case involved allegations that Merlin sexually abused a 14-year-old boy and later blackmailed him using videos she had recorded.

In the Taliparamba cases, police invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, including charges relating to penetrative sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.

Acquaintance through previous case

Investigators said Merlin became acquainted with the Kasaragod girl's mother while both were lodged in prison. Police said Merlin used to frequent the girl's house after she was released on bail.

Apart from the POCSO cases, Merlin has also faced other criminal allegations. Taliparamba police had previously booked her for allegedly assaulting CPI Kannur district leader Komath Muraleedharan during an altercation.

Police have withheld further details about the survivor and her family to protect the identity of the minor, as mandated under the POCSO Act. The investigation into the latest case is ongoing.