Idukki: An elderly woman was robbed of her 5.5-sovereign gold chain by a man who allegedly entered her property under the pretext of asking for hot drinking water. The incident occurred at Chellarkovil in Anakkara, and the Vandanmedu Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The victim, Marykutty of Njavallikkunnel House, was alone at her residence when the incident took place at around 11.30 am on Thursday.

According to her statement, she initially came outside after hearing her pet dog barking unusually but found no one. A short while later, when she stepped out to dispose of wastewater, she noticed an unidentified young man standing near an old cowshed behind the house.

When questioned, the man reportedly claimed that he had taken shelter there because of the cold and asked for some hot water to drink. As Marykutty turned to enter the house to fetch the water, the accused allegedly snatched the gold chain from her neck and fled into the nearby cardamom plantation behind the house.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and searched the area, but the suspect could not be traced. The incident was then reported to the Vandanmedu Police.

Police reached the scene and conducted a search in the surrounding areas with the help of local residents, but no suspicious person was found. Marykutty's statement has been recorded, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.