A fire broke out at a flour mill in Thrissur district on Thursday morning, causing extensive damage to machinery and raw materials.

The incident occurred at around 7.45 am at Saly Oil Flour Mill in Pathamkallu, Thalikulam. The blaze gutted machinery inside the mill and destroyed around 400 litres of coconut oil, dried coconut and other raw materials. The loss is estimated to run into several lakh rupees.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel battled the blaze for an extended period before bringing it under control.

Visuals from the scene showed flames engulfing the machinery and materials inside the building. The fire, however, remained largely confined to the interior of the mill and did not spread to nearby premises, preventing a bigger disaster. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.