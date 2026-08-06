Kochi: A 49-year-old man bled to death after accidentally severing a major vein in his arm when he punched and shattered a glass door during a domestic quarrel in Kochi. The deceased has been identified as CC Praveen, of Chalanattu House near Manjummel Convent, Eloor.

According to Eloor police, the incident took place at his house in Manjummel on Tuesday around 11 pm. Praveen, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, got into a heated argument with his wife, Seena. During the altercation, he punched the glass panel of a kitchen half-door, shattering it and sustaining a deep cut to his arm.

“There was a fight with his wife. When the argument heated up, he punched the glass out of anger and broke it. But as he pulled his hand back quickly, it got cut, and the main vein got severed,” said a police officer.

After injuring himself, Praveen reportedly walked into the bathroom and locked the door from inside. Since he was allegedly intoxicated and the couple was known to have frequent quarrels, his family initially did not suspect that he had suffered a life-threatening injury.

“Even if he noticed it was bleeding, he didn’t care much, maybe due to the intoxication. He went into the bathroom and locked himself in. Only after some time passed, his wife knocked on the door, and he did not open it. She grew suspicious and alerted the relatives and police,” the officer said.

A team from the Eloor Police Station rushed to the house and forced open the locked bathroom door. Praveen had by then lost a significant amount of blood.

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“When the police team kicked the door open, he was lying on the floor and had lost a lot of blood. He was weak but alive,” the officer recalled.

He was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Eloor police registered a case of unnatural death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police said the preliminary investigation and inspection of the scene found no evidence of foul play, and Praveen died due to excessive blood loss after the accidental self-inflicted injury caused by the shattered glass.

Praveen, who was employed at a private firm in Kakkanad, is survived by his wife, Seena, and their two children, Andrea and Agney.