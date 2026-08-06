Thrissur: A private bus went out of control and rammed into multiple vehicles at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur on Thursday afternoon, leaving two dead and around 10 others seriously injured.

One of the deceased has been identified as Riya Fathima (17), a native of Perumpilavu, who was the passenger in the car which the bus rammed into. The identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained.

The accident involved the Alankar limited-stop private bus, which was travelling from Kozhikode to Thrissur. The bus reportedly lost control and crashed into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, a Maruti Swift car, and a van, before smashing through the gate of a nearby house.

The incident occurred at Parempadom on the Kunnamkulam–Pattambi Road at around 2.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 10 passengers on board the bus sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to hospitals in Kunnamkulam and nearby areas for treatment. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.