School bus falls into canal in Chalakudy; all students safely rescued
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A school bus from St Joseph's English Medium School, Alur, fell into a canal in Potta, Chalakudy.
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Approximately 10 children were on board, but a major tragedy was avoided as they were rescued before the bus submerged.
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Eight students were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries; none are seriously hurt.
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Thrissur: A school bus belonging to St Joseph's English Medium School, Alur, plunged into a canal at Potta in Chalakudy on Thursday.
Around 10 children were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. A major tragedy was averted as the children were evacuated before the vehicle became submerged.
Eight students were admitted to a private hospital in Chalakudy for treatment. Hospital authorities said none of the children sustained serious injuries.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Chalakudy reached the spot and have begun operations to recover the bus from the canal.