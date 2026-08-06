Thrissur: A school bus belonging to St Joseph's English Medium School, Alur, plunged into a canal at Potta in Chalakudy on Thursday.

Around 10 children were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. A major tragedy was averted as the children were evacuated before the vehicle became submerged.

Eight students were admitted to a private hospital in Chalakudy for treatment. Hospital authorities said none of the children sustained serious injuries.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Chalakudy reached the spot and have begun operations to recover the bus from the canal.