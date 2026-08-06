Kochi: Malayala Manorama will honour legendary lyricist, filmmaker and writer Sreekumaran Thampi for completing 60 years as a songwriter in Malayalam cinema.

The felicitation ceremony will be held at Ernakulam Town Hall on the evening of August 15. Along with the honour, the event will feature a musical tribute with a selection of Thampi's evergreen songs performed live. The programme is being organised with the support of Moopens Solar.

Thampi began his journey as a lyricist with "Thaamarathoniyil Thaalolamadi" from the 1966 film Kaattumallika. Over the next six decades, he emerged as one of the defining voices of Malayalam film music, penning thousands of songs that have become an inseparable part of Kerala's cultural memory.

His lyrics, known for their poetic imagery and emotional depth, brought alive the beauty of moonlit nights, blooming chembaka flowers, serene backwaters and the many shades of human emotion. His songs have retained their appeal across generations.

Thampi made his mark during an era dominated by celebrated lyricists such as P Bhaskaran, Vayalar Rama Varma and ONV Kurup. While drawing from the rich tradition of Malayalam film music, he developed a distinctive lyrical style that earned him a unique place among the state's finest songwriters.

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Over the course of his career, Thampi has written thousands of songs for nearly 300 films and around 50 albums, leaving behind a body of work widely regarded as one of the richest contributions to Malayalam music and literature.

As Malayalam film music completes 88 years, Thampi remains the only lyricist to have sustained an active songwriting career spanning six decades. Malayala Manorama's event is also set to be the first public function dedicated to celebrating this remarkable milestone.

On the morning of the event, Thampi will interact with music lovers and readers at Malayala Manorama's Kochi office, where he will share memories and anecdotes from his six-decade journey in Malayalam cinema.