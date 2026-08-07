Idukki: Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly snatching a 5.5-sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman living alone in Chellarkovil, Idukki, after asking her for drinking water.

The arrested man has been identified as Manu, a native of Chakkupallam. His wife, Jibi, has also been taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at the house of Marykutty of Chellarkovil, Anakkara. According to police, Manu approached the house and asked Marykutty for drinking water. When she went inside to fetch the water, he allegedly snatched the gold chain from her neck and fled through a nearby cardamom plantation.

Police and local residents launched a search in the area, but the suspect initially managed to escape. As part of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from a nearby house. The footage reportedly showed a man moving suspiciously through a neighbouring property.

Manu had visited Marykutty's house a few days earlier, seeking work. Investigators identified him as the prime suspect based on the woman's description and footprints believed to have been left by his footwear at the scene. He was taken into custody later that evening near his residence in Chakkupallam.

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Police said Manu is also an accused in earlier cases related to cardamom and cash theft in the Chakkupallam area. The stolen gold chain has not yet been recovered. Police said further searches would be conducted after completing evidence collection to trace the jewellery.

Following a medical examination and other procedural formalities, the accused will be produced before the court.