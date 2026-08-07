Thrissur: The Kunnamkulam police have arrested the driver of the private bus that rammed into four other vehicles, killing two people and injuring 12 others near Cheruvathur Ground, Kunnamkulam, on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Abdul Salam. He escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm on the Kunnamkulam–Perumbilavu road. The private bus, operating on the Thrissur–Kozhikode route, was travelling from North Perumbilavu towards Kunnamkulam when the crash took place near Cheruvathur Ground.

According to cops, the driver was speeding and attempted to overtake a car. In the process, he hit the car and lost control of the bus. "After hitting the first car, the driver completely lost control of the bus, which then rammed four more vehicles," police told Onmanorama. The bus then crashed into another car, a motorcycle, an autorickshaw and a van.

The deceased have been identified as Riya Fathima (19), a native of Porkulam who was travelling in the van and Thangamani (64), of Ayyamparambu, who was travelling on a motorcycle.

Joby George, who was riding the motorcycle with Thangamani, sustained serious head and lung injuries and is undergoing critical care, police said. Those injured in the van include Naseema, Sajeera, Mansoora, Naseera, Fathimath Shabeeba and Naheja, who were travelling with Riya Fathima. Police said Naseema sustained critical injuries, while the others suffered minor injuries.

Jinshad and Khadeeja, who were travelling in one of the cars, were also injured. Bus passengers Suresh, Asa, Hamdiya and Ameena also sustained injuries in the accident.

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The case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125(a) (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety without causing injury), 125(b) (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety), and 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.