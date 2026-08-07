"That tree is ₹7 lakh, this one is ₹5 lakh, and that one over there is ₹80,000," says a staff member at Plant Story in Vyttila, Kochi. No, they are not quoting prices for high-grade Nilambur teak. These are the price tags of imported Ficus topiary trees shipped all the way from China to grace Kerala's luxury gardens.

"These aren't even the most expensive ones; we have specimens priced at ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh," says Sunil Joseph, owner of Plant Story. While one might wonder if there is a market for such high-ticket flora in Kerala, Sunil confirms that demand is soaring. From luxury resorts and corporate headquarters to private residences, the appetite for statement topiary trees has grown exponentially year-on-year.

Sunil, a graduate who started his landscaping venture under the name 'Saint James', has emerged as one of the state's leading landscape suppliers. He recently rebranded his enterprise to 'Plant Story' to capture the evolving trends in the green business, offering everything from rare plants to artisanal pots under one roof.

The living sculptures of China

Topiary, the historic art of training and clipping perennial plants into ornamental shapes, has long been a feature of iconic European gardens like Levens Hall in London. While simple topiaries have graced public parks in India for decades, it is China that transformed this art into a highly profitable global enterprise. Chinese growers spend anywhere from ten to twenty-five years meticulously grooming Ficus trees into magnificent, ancient-looking bonsai shapes, which are then uprooted and shipped worldwide. Plant Story houses a range of these specimens, from miniature Ficus Ginseng that fit in the palm of a hand to towering fifteen-foot giants that look centuries old. The price depends entirely on the tree's age, size, and architectural complexity.

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A masterclass in botanical crafting

Creating these living masterpieces involves grafting multiple Ficus branches onto a single trunk over several stages. Chinese horticulturists have perfected this technique. Once fully sculpted, the trees are carefully uprooted, their delicate root systems packed in coco peat, and loaded onto cargo ships. Although they arrive in Kerala completely defoliated due to the long sea voyage, dedicated post-import care ensures they soon sprout lush, vibrant green crowns again. Sunil notes that Ficus varieties like Panda, Benjamina, and Retusa remain the top choices. Close behind are sculpted Podocarpus topiaries, which start at ₹25,000, along with popular species like Loropetalum, Golden Cypress, and Bougainvillea.

From exotic ceramics to eco-friendly bio-pots

While statement trees grab headlines, Sunil maintains a diverse inventory to cater to all gardening budgets. Hybrid local varieties like Hibiscus and Ixora, along with lush indoor foliage and fast-growing bamboo varieties, remain highly popular for creating intimate green spaces. This evolution extends to accessories too. Despite price tags running into thousands, imported Vietnamese ceramic pots are in high demand. Meanwhile, the younger Gen-Z demographic is heavily leaning towards sustainable, eco-friendly bio-pots. Sunil notes that modern buyers are incredibly well-researched, often arriving with deep knowledge about specific plant care, which bodes well for the future of the green industry.

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The rise of green gifting

In urban areas, the tradition of gifting chocolates or diaries for weddings, housewarmings, and corporate events is rapidly being replaced by live plants. Corporates frequently commission table-top Ficus Ginseng plants as corporate gifts. To make this trend more seamless, Plant Story has introduced nursery gift vouchers. Ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, these vouchers allow recipients to visit the nursery and select plants or fruit trees of their own choice within a few months, solving the dilemma of gifting unsuitable green gifts.

For enquiries, contact Plant Story at 984612577 or 9995173999.