Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed an urgent investigation into the July 29 Pattoor road accident, citing allegations that unscientific road design and traffic management deficiencies on the General Hospital-Pattoor stretch may be contributing to accidents. Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Road Safety Commissioner to investigate the reported safety lapses.

The accident occurred on the evening of July 29 when a car allegedly driven by Siddharth Shivan, a resident of Chadayamangalam, collided with a motorcycle ridden by Prashanth. Prashanth suffered severe injuries in the accident, resulting in the amputation of his leg.

Siddharth Shivan was granted bail by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on August 1. He had reportedly admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The Commission has directed that a senior official inspect the accident site in the presence of the Kerala Road Fund Board General Manager and the Assistant Commissioner of Traffic Police. Based on the inspection report, the Road Safety Commissioner has been asked to convene a meeting to examine the road safety concerns.

If the investigation finds unscientific features in the road construction or traffic arrangements, the agencies responsible must be identified and corrective measures recommended, the Commission said. The decisions taken at the official-level meeting should be communicated to the Commission within one month. The Commission has also sought a report from the CEO of the Kerala Road Fund Board.

Meanwhile, the Vanchiyoor Station House Officer has been directed to inform the Commission whether an FIR has been registered in connection with the accident and, if so, to provide a copy of the FIR.

The SHO has also been asked to inform the District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) secretary if Prashanth requires legal assistance. A report detailing Prashanth's present condition and treatment must be submitted to the Commission within one month.

The DSLA secretary has also been directed to submit a report within one month on the steps taken to provide interim relief to Prashanth. Representatives of the Road Safety Commissioner, the CEO of the Road Fund Board, and the Vanchiyoor SHO have been directed to appear before the Commission at its office on September 3 at 10 am.

The proceedings were initiated suo motu by the Human Rights Commission based on media reports about the accident and the alleged road safety deficiencies.