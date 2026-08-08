A fire that broke out at a vehicle showroom in Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta, on Saturday morning was brought under control by Fire and Rescue officials, with no casualties reported.

The blaze broke out around 8.30 am at the Eicher showroom in Thekkemala. Fire and Rescue officials were alerted, following which two units from the Pathanamthitta Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the spot.

According to officials, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The swift intervention of the fire force helped contain the blaze, with officials saying that damage was minimal. “As per the information received so far, a lorry has been damaged in the fire. We are awaiting further information from the spot to confirm whether there has been any additional damage,” an official said.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.