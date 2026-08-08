Kundannoor: The highly hyped German Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) technology has failed spectacularly on Kochi's Kundannoor-Thevara bridge. Despite a 20-day traffic diversion that caused massive commuter headaches and cost lakhs of rupees, the newly laid high-quality tarring has completely peeled off. Commuters are now left navigating a treacherous minefield of dangerous potholes on what was supposed to be a state-of-the-art road.

The state of this crucial bridge on National Highway 966B is appalling, with countless potholes surfacing between Kundannoor and Thevara. Right above the railway crossing, a massive crater about two metres in diameter has formed, stripping the asphalt completely and exposing the raw concrete structure underneath. Accidents have become a regular occurrence, and traffic congestion has worsened significantly. Pedestrian safety is also in jeopardy, with several footway slabs broken, forcing authorities to place warning signs instead of actually repairing them.

A costly failure and zero accountability

The renovation of the 5.92-km stretch, which includes this bridge, was executed under a ₹10.50 crore contract monitored closely by the NH Aluva sub-division. However, after completing the works and issuing certificates, the authorities appear to have washed their hands of the stretch. Promises to install physical barriers to prevent motorcyclists from using the pedestrian walkway remain unfulfilled. Ironically, during a public interest litigation (PIL) hearing, the NH authority had assured the court that the contractor would be legally bound to maintain the stretch for five years.

Potholes on the road leading from Vyttila flyover to Palarivattom. Due to the damaged stretch, vehicles are forced to slow down abruptly, causing chronic traffic congestion.

The Vyttila bottleneck

Meanwhile, a single persistent pothole at the Vyttila junction is proving how easily negligent road maintenance can cripple city traffic. Located right where the flyover approach road merges with the slip road towards Edappally, this crater measuring 1.5 metres in diameter has been torturing commuters for over a month. Drivers are forced to brake abruptly, stalling vehicles and triggering chain-reaction traffic jams that back up all the way onto the flyover and well past the junction. Although a simple application of ready-mix patch compound could resolve the issue in minutes, the NH maintenance team remains blissfully indifferent.