As the crowd moves from one stall to another, picking up colourful trinkets and knick-knacks at the Chamber Shoppers Caravan 2026 in Thrissur, 13-year-old Shripad sits quietly at his stall, a pair of white headphones plugged in, patiently threading beads into bracelets. Around him are colourful bands, chains and other handmade accessories.

Shripad, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome (Trisomy 21), sits at his stall, ‘Shripad’s Love Bands’, at the two-day event. His mother, Neethu, a KSFE employee and a native of Arimpur, sits beside him, encouraging him to interact with customers and shake their hands.

“We originally started making him thread beads four years ago so that he could improve his coordination, hold a pen better and find a solution to his difficulty in sitting down. But he soon took a liking to it and started continuously threading the beads. Later, we decided, why not sell it?” said Neethu. His father, Sreenith, is a head accountant with the Department of Technical Education.

Shripad with his mother at an exhibition. Photo: Special Arrangement

Shripad was diagnosed soon after his birth, which helped the family prepare for what he would need in life, Neethu said. “From childhood, we have been giving him various therapies, including speech therapy, music therapy, dance, yoga and swimming to help with his sitting problem, lack of attention span, hand-eye coordination, speech difficulties and other challenges,” she said.

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A Class 6 student at Arimpur Government School, Shripad also receives special education from Devamatha Darshana School. “The more he interacts regularly and sees normal behaviour around him, the better it is for him. He takes the school bus and comes back on his own and manages his day in class by himself. But he does have difficulties with communication and his teachers are very supportive,” said Neethu.

The Chamber Shoppers Caravan 2026 marks the eighth exhibition that Shripad has attended. He has also donated money from his earnings to his school’s PTA fund twice, she said.

Shripad with the bracelets he made. Photo: Special Arrangement

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“Everybody is helpful. He has a sir in Nellankara who has been incredibly supportive of his training. His little brother Shriyan, who is studying in Class 1, has now taken a liking to this and helps with packing and other things,” Neethu said.

The bracelets are supplied to fancy shops, while friends and family in the US, UK and Ireland also buy them, she said.

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Shripad has also been invited as a guest at his school to demonstrate his skills and is scheduled to conduct a session at St Thomas College, Thrissur. His classmates, inspired by him, have also started making bracelets, she said.