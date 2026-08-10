A former NEET aspirant from Thrissur's Wadakkanchery has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding NEET-UG 2024 and financial relief for students who were adversely affected.

Anjali S, who appeared for NEET from 2020 to 2024, said she had declined opportunities to join self-financing medical colleges in 2022 and 2023 in the hope of securing a seat in a government medical college through a better NEET score.

In her email to the Prime Minister, Anjali said she scored 640 marks in NEET-UG 2024, which came down to 635 after corrections. Despite the score, she could not secure a government medical college seat amid the exceptionally high cut-off that year.

Anjali said she had attached marks-versus-rank data comparing NEET results over previous years to highlight what she described as a significant difference in the 2024 ranking pattern.

“I spent five years preparing and appearing for NEET, hoping to secure a government medical seat through my marks and hard work,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is currently pursuing medical studies at a self-financing college, where her family has to pay nearly ₹10 lakh a year towards fees. According to Anjali, her parents are taking loans and borrowing money to meet the cost of her education.

In her email, she urged the Prime Minister to order a “thorough and independent” investigation into the alleged irregularities. She also sought accountability if any malpractice or wrongdoing is established and requested appropriate fee relief or compensation for students who suffered financial losses.

Anjali said she had also sent an email to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking intervention.

“Even if there have been developments over the alleged question paper leak and related issues, ordinary students have been severely affected. When the results and rank ratios of 2024 are compared with those of previous years, there is a significant difference,” Anjali said.

She added that if any malpractice had taken place, those responsible should be identified and made to compensate students who were directly affected.