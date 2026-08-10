Locals and farmers in Wayanad have erupted in protest following a private estate management's decision to levy a toll on vehicles using the Valery estate road in Thettamala. The sudden imposition of the fee has caused severe disruption to the daily life and livelihood of the local community, who rely on this route as a primary transit link.

Residents complain that the toll, ranging from ₹50 to ₹100 per vehicle, has significantly increased their living and operational costs. The fee is being collected on vehicles transporting agricultural produce, fertilisers, and essential building materials. The move has also dealt a blow to tribal families constructing homes under government welfare schemes, as they are being forced to pay hefty transit charges to bring in building supplies.

Severe impact on farming and housing

Over 40 local farmers who cultivate crops in the area are heavily affected by the new charges. Although residents approached the authorities and the local police convened a peace talk, the discussion ended in a deadlock. While locals demand the toll's complete abolition, the estate management has defended its stance, claiming the fee is only charged on goods vehicles to raise funds for repairing and maintaining the private road.

Agitations on the anvil

Condemning the move, the Kerala Karshaka Sangham Panamaram area committee has warned of launching an intense public agitation if the toll collection is not immediately withdrawn. In a protest meeting presided over by area president M Murali, organisation leaders declared that they would not tolerate the high-handedness of the Parisons estate management. Secretary MA Chako presented the main report. District president P Suresh, joint secretary Sunitha Dileep, Justin Baby, Johnny Mullotto, Adv Joshi Mundakkal, PC Benny, and Krishnappan Kanjirangad also spoke at the meeting, urging immediate state intervention to protect the rights of the rural population.