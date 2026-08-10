Vayala: For V Kishore, farming has been a 25 year journey that has now brought him his first state level recognition. The young farmer from Puthenangadi in Vayala has won the Karshaka Jyothi Award for exemplary achievements in agriculture, instituted by the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare. The award carries a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh.

Kishore has built a profitable farming enterprise through meticulous planning and crop selection based on the seasons. He cultivates around six acres, including paddy and uses both his own land and leased plots.

His fields yield a diverse range of crops, including tapioca, plantain, ginger, turmeric, yam, colocasia, bitter gourd, snake gourd, ivy gourd and cucumber. He has also grown a wide range of vegetables for the upcoming Onam season too.

Kishore, son of Vishwan and Omana of Valuthottil, has been involved in farming since childhood, following in the footsteps of his father, who is also a farmer. He currently serves as vice president of the Vayala VFPCK self help farmers’ collective and is a recipient of the farmer award instituted by Kadaplamattom Panchayat

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Kishore is married to Anju and has two children, Aarush and Adish.