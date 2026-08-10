A 26-year-old postgraduate from Kerala's Kasaragod district has proven that agriculture can be a highly lucrative career path. Sachin Pai, the founder of Nutribuds Mushroom Farm, has been named Kerala's best mushroom farmer by the state government, recognising his success in modernising mushroom cultivation.

A native of Kanhangad, Sachin established his high-tech farm at Edathode in Balal panchayat. Armed with an MSc in Agricultural Entomology, he decided to merge his academic expertise with sustainable entrepreneurship. What started as a small-scale trial in 2021 has now burgeoned into a state-of-the-art agricultural enterprise.

In the initial phase, Sachin experimented with various mushroom species to understand their growth patterns and climate resilience. After refining his methods in a modest home-based setup, he scaled up operations to a commercial level. Today, his high-tech facility produces approximately 30 tonnes of mushrooms annually, bringing in an impressive annual revenue of ₹50 lakh.

Sachin will receive the prestigious state award from the Agriculture Minister at an official ceremony in Ernakulam on August 17, marking the occasion of Chingam 1, the Malayalam New Year. His success story serves as an inspiring blueprint for youngsters across the state, showcasing how scientific knowledge paired with modern agricultural practices can yield bountiful returns.