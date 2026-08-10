An elderly woman and her 78-year-old son died after a fire broke out at their residence in Paravur, Kollam, on Monday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Thankamma, around 98, and her son, Shivadasan, 78.

The blaze was spotted when a school bus arrived at a neighbour's house. The driver alerted nearby residents, who informed the Paravur Fire and Rescue Station at around 3.30 pm.

When officials reached the spot, the fire had already engulfed the interiors of the house. “The front door was open, but there were flames inside, which made access difficult,” an official said. By the time the two were evacuated from the house, they had already succumbed to their injuries.

Officials were informed that Thankamma had difficulty walking, which may have prevented her from escaping. However, the exact circumstances that led to the two being trapped are yet to be confirmed. The cause of the fire is also yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, the Paravur Police shifted the bodies to a hospital, where further procedures will be carried out.