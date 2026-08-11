Idukki: The Food Safety Department has intensified inspections across Idukki ahead of Onam, focusing on the quality and safety of popular festive products such as banana chips and sharkara varatti (jaggery-coated banana chips).

Officials collected samples of these products for laboratory analysis and said the use of prohibited or unauthorised colouring agents was among the major violations detected during inspections. Food products containing such colours are classified as unsafe under food safety regulations.

The department said violations involving unauthorised colours can attract a fine of up to ₹3 lakh and imprisonment of up to three months.

Officials urged traders to avoid selling substandard food products and items containing artificial colours. Consumers were also advised to be cautious while buying banana chips and other Onam delicacies. Chips that appear unusually yellow could have been treated with artificial colouring agents, they said, adding that consumers should ask traders whether colours have been used.

While some traders claim they use artificial colours because consumers prefer brightly coloured chips, officials said the practice could be curbed if customers specifically demand products without artificial colours. The use of natural colours is permitted.

During inspections last week, the department checked 59 establishments, as well as two child-care homes and an old-age home. It issued compounding notices to four establishments, collected eight statutory samples and five surveillance samples, and served corrective notices on eight establishments.

Improvement notices were issued to three establishments, while one case was recommended for adjudication.