The police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife and daughter-in-law at Piravom in Ernakulam. Christy, one of the women who sustained stab wounds, is a ward councillor of Piravom municipality. She was attacked when she tried to resist assault on her mother-in-law, Lisy, on Monday. Christy has been shifted to Kottayam Medical College.

The accused, Joy, allegedly came home drunk and picked up a quarrel with Lisy. He attempted to assault Lisy, prompting Christy to intervene. Joy allegedly attacked Christy with a kitchen knife. Lisy also sustained injuries while trying to stop the attack.

Christy suffered a deep abdominal wound which required nine stitches. She had suffered severe blood loss when she was taken to the hospital. After receiving initial treatment, she was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Lisy is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Piravom. Police further said that Joy used to frequently get involved in such quarrels with his family as a result of alcohol intoxication.

The accused fled the house right after the incident but was later apprehended from a nearby location. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against Joy. Further investigation regarding the incident is underway.