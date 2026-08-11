In a heartening rescue operation, a large monitor lizard that had been stranded on a Chinese fishing net pole in the sea off Fort Kochi in Kerala's Ernakulam district for four days was safely brought back to land. The reptile was spotted clinging to the top of the wooden pole in the coastal waters just behind the historic Bastian Bungalow.

Upon realising the animal's plight, environmentalist Mukesh Jain mobilised a rescue team with the support of the local authorities. Coastal Police officers PR Ratheesh and SI PV Harimon, alongside lifeguards CP Premjith and TS Job, Jain Foundation activists MM Salim, Sujith Mohan, and KP Lawrence to execute the challenging rescue.

With the assistance of local fishermen, the team set out into the sea on a fishing boat. Despite the rolling waves, they managed to reach the pole, safely secure the monitor lizard, and bring it back to the mainland.