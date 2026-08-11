LLB student’s car swept away by floods in Thrissur last week found after water levels dip
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An LLB student's car plunged into a river in Thrissur after an accident and was later found submerged approximately 200 metres downstream.
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The student miraculously escaped the incident after his car veered off the road and entered the water in the early hours of Wednesday.
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A prolonged search effort by rescue teams was initially hampered by strong currents and adverse weather conditions before the car was located by local fishermen as the water level dropped.
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Thrissur: The car of an LLB student that plunged into a river in Thrissur was finally found almost a week later on Tuesday after being swept away by strong currents following an accident.
The incident occurred around 1am on Wednesday at Kachakkadavu in Madavakkara. Nissaan, a native of Mandalamkunnu near Chavakkad, was driving to his college in Aluva when the car veered off the road and plunged into the river. Nissaan, who is pursuing LLB at a private college in Aluva, had a miraculous escape.
The vehicle was subsequently carried away by the strong river currents. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and scuba-diving teams searched for nearly five and a half hours but failed to locate it. The search was later called off due to adverse weather conditions and strong underwater currents.
As the water level receded, people who had come to the area for fishing spotted the car in the river. It was located around 200 metres from the accident site.
Local residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel then used ropes to pull the vehicle ashore.