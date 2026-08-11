Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-532 result today 11/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SB 501348 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-532 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SB 501348
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SD 723745
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SG 876825
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0240, 0763, 1335, 1832, 2009, 2208, 3300, 3461, 3725, 4935, 5514, 5679, 5749, 5826, 6905, 8168, 8661, 9401, 9943
What you should read next
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
4743, 6059, 6373, 6710, 6933, 8714
What you should read next
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0207, 0369, 0477, 1001, 1451, 1452, 2412, 3481, 3623, 3851, 4165, 4209, 5034, 6076, 6452, 6800, 7044, 7092, 8027, 8576, 8736, 8875, 9342, 9596, 9815
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0111, 0143, 0530, 0843, 1044, 1053, 1102, 1396, 1422, 1485, 1596, 1602, 1672, 1829, 1880, 1895, 1915, 2667, 2792, 2841, 2859, 2934, 2995, 3002, 3157, 3212, 3642, 3841, 3911, 4002, 4079, 4177, 4224, 4436, 4584, 4698, 4714, 4760, 5338, 5422, 5522, 5597, 5866, 6060, 6219, 6352, 6456, 6482, 6550, 6737, 6747, 6761, 6940, 7041, 7049, 7160, 7281, 7301, 7371, 7505, 7532, 7693, 8096, 8290, 8315, 8479, 8488, 8647, 8684, 8828, 8952, 8962, 9134, 9210, 9325, 9936
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0111, 0143, 0530, 0843, 1044, 1053, 1102, 1396, 1422, 1485, 1596, 1602, 1672, 1829, 1880, 1895, 1915, 2667, 2792, 2841, 2859, 2934, 2995, 3002, 3157, 3212, 3642, 3841, 3911, 4002, 4079, 4177, 4224, 4436, 4584, 4698, 4714, 4760, 5338, 5422, 5522, 5597, 5866, 6060, 6219, 6352, 6456, 6482, 6550, 6737, 6747, 6761, 6940, 7041, 7049, 7160, 7281, 7301, 7371, 7505, 7532, 7693, 8096, 8290, 8315, 8479, 8488, 8647, 8684, 8828, 8952, 8962, 9134, 9210, 9325, 9936
What you should read next
Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)
0012, 0232, 0249, 0447, 0538, 0559, 0581, 0671, 0708, 0761, 0908, 1010, 1061, 1082, 1143, 1194, 1236, 1563, 1697, 1750, 1807, 1862, 1879, 2075, 2217, 2256, 2397, 2524, 2552, 2585, 2703, 2935, 2972, 2987, 3163, 3316, 3356, 3619, 3649, 3808, 3872, 3950, 3976, 4062, 4083, 4232, 4357, 4597, 4690, 4753, 4754, 4781, 5043, 5085, 5180, 5270, 5292, 5508, 5752, 5867, 5878, 5948, 6196, 6313, 6315, 6357, 6440, 6594, 6619, 6627, 6708, 6997, 7153, 7329, 7572, 8039, 8501, 8524, 8596, 8656, 8813, 8927, 8998, 9005, 9181, 9370, 9374, 9480, 9769, 9872
What you should read next
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0093, 0162, 0212, 0252, 0317, 0326, 0557, 0566, 0883, 0890, 0918, 1003, 1024, 1051, 1090, 1138, 1146, 1355, 1377, 1429, 1566, 1648, 1724, 1887, 2073, 2174, 2265, 2334, 2335, 2380, 2478, 2487, 2490, 2503, 2529, 2543, 2553, 2716, 2789, 2896, 3235, 3240, 3263, 3295, 3319, 3320, 3483, 3535, 3605, 3627, 3647, 3695, 3788, 3805, 3863, 3866, 3876, 3879, 3965, 3979, 4035, 4094, 4140, 4220, 4221, 4289, 4408, 4467, 4680, 4842, 4869, 4876, 4909, 4911, 4952, 4959, 5002, 5057, 5108, 5278, 5301, 5412, 5603, 5621, 5655, 5669, 5939, 5965, 6034, 6200, 6223, 6226, 6316, 6340, 6390, 6503, 6530, 6537, 6643, 6645, 6661, 6663, 6721, 6746, 6803, 6869, 6901, 7001, 7014, 7064, 7273, 7312, 7321, 7388, 7394, 7402, 7521, 7555, 7624, 7781, 7844, 8008, 8045, 8256, 8287, 8335, 8351, 8443, 8588, 8607, 8687, 8973, 8976, 8978, 8987, 9007, 9096, 9191, 9208, 9290, 9344, 9365, 9452, 9511, 9706, 9710, 9772, 9800, 9849, 9969
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-66 result 10/08/2026
-
-
-
2 HOURS 23 MINUTES AGO
3 lakh tobacco packets smuggled from Delhi seized in Kollam
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.