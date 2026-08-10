Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-66 result today 10/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BT 263322 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-66 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BT 263322
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BN 238977
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BU 161213
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0217, 0253, 1077, 1105, 2623, 2913, 3279, 3291, 4618, 5210, 5303, 5929, 6715, 7301, 8539, 8736, 9009, 9392, 9523
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1341, 1546, 1919, 8214, 8836, 9258
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0121, 0730, 0810, 1887, 2062, 2467, 3075, 3077, 4336, 4470, 4493, 4622, 5386, 5991, 6807, 7408, 7789, 8181, 8188, 8212, 8312, 8434, 8513, 8891, 9001
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0417, 0475, 0496, 0603, 1020, 1242, 1301, 1366, 1385, 1646, 1666, 1712, 1781, 1845, 1855, 1874, 1959, 2236, 2293, 2324, 2395, 2548, 2578, 3235, 3245, 3324, 3443, 3453, 3600, 3807, 3957, 4117, 4261, 4645, 4658, 4746, 4960, 5150, 5199, 5342, 5422, 6026, 6089, 6146, 6169, 6521, 6776, 6791, 6900, 7030, 7454, 7486, 7589, 7598, 7704, 7714, 7729, 7802, 7807, 7823, 7983, 8166, 8192, 8342, 8355, 8400, 8583, 8653, 8657, 8752, 8908, 9051, 9216, 9378, 9581, 9911
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)
0133, 0359, 0482, 0715, 0720, 0796, 0864, 0865, 0992, 1033, 1038, 1040, 1145, 1400, 1520, 1555, 1628, 1873, 2033, 2441, 2530, 2598, 2625, 2711, 2778, 2849, 2882, 2892, 3301, 3319, 3384, 3575, 3758, 3779, 3815, 4043, 4166, 4243, 4254, 4322, 4342, 4435, 4508, 4678, 4726, 4853, 5011, 5081, 5416, 5447, 5508, 5639, 5649, 5675, 5740, 5871, 6117, 6220, 6318, 6325, 6346, 6376, 6448, 6526, 6545, 6609, 6682, 6714, 7036, 7107, 7111, 7113, 7230, 7262, 7298, 7306, 7503, 7505, 7710, 8028, 8918, 8955, 8957, 9005, 9049, 9240, 9270, 9485, 9671, 9781, 9793, 9841, 9935, 9947
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0022, 0103, 0191, 0197, 0289, 0348, 0382, 0503, 0620, 0719, 0742, 0758, 0802, 1022, 1055, 1209, 1263, 1268, 1812, 1815, 1932, 1940, 1963, 2126, 2136, 2137, 2140, 2238, 2259, 2505, 2516, 2537, 2564, 2706, 2834, 2897, 2942, 3032, 3146, 3189, 3203, 3262, 3285, 3414, 3727, 3818, 3933, 3937, 3971, 3977, 3991, 4048, 4080, 4082, 4090, 4121, 4176, 4196, 4200, 4253, 4304, 4319, 4483, 4564, 4716, 4756, 4954, 5040, 5058, 5078, 5130, 5231, 5302, 5396, 5448, 5449, 5597, 5622, 5684, 5814, 5823, 5847, 5893, 5959, 6007, 6018, 6020, 6139, 6149, 6199, 6404, 6452, 6486, 6601, 6643, 6665, 6696, 6742, 6760, 6844, 6889, 6895, 6915, 6931, 7064, 7381, 7449, 7561, 7640, 7681, 7752, 7977, 8020, 8070, 8077, 8224, 8237, 8301, 8478, 8517, 8551, 8579, 8629, 8632, 8634, 8643, 8665, 8669, 8744, 9046, 9108, 9134, 9292, 9319, 9467, 9506, 9556, 9670, 9761, 9795, 9813, 9830, 9938, 9939
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-67 result 09/08/2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.