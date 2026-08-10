Idukki: A child who arrived at the casualty wing of the Thodupuzha District Hospital with high fever was allegedly sent away without any treatment while Health Minister K Muraleedharan was visiting the hospital. The child's parents had to take the child to a hospital in Kottayam, with the incident triggering protests from patients and the public.

The child was reportedly waiting for a long time to see a doctor when the fever worsened and the child developed a seizure. Hospital authorities told the parents that there were not enough doctors available to provide immediate emergency treatment and advised them to take the child to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The frightened parents subsequently left for Kottayam with the child.

The incident led to protests among patients who had been waiting in queues for hours to consult doctors. The minister was at the hospital at the time as part of his visit after arriving in Thodupuzha to attend a private programme. As the minister was leaving the hospital after his visit, media personnel sought his response to the incident. However, the minister declined to comment and asked them to speak to the hospital superintendent.

Meanwhile, DYFI activists are staging a protest outside the hospital, demanding action against the hospital authorities.

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The shortage of doctors at the hospital has been a longstanding issue, with patients, who wait in queues for hours, allegedly forced to return without even being examined by a doctor.

The casualty wing currently has only three doctors, who also attend to out-patients. As a result, even patients arriving in emergency situations are reportedly facing difficulties in accessing timely treatment.

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With cases of infectious fever increasing in the region, the hospital is witnessing a steady influx of patients, many of whom allegedly return without receiving adequate treatment. Medicines prescribed to patients are also reportedly unavailable at times.

The Idukki District Medical Officer acknowledged that the Thodupuzha District Hospital was facing a shortage of doctors in proportion to its patient load. The issue was taken to the attention of the Health Minister, and steps would be taken to find a solution at the earliest, the DMO said.

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The shortage of doctors and its impact on public services have been noted, the DMO said, adding that the services of doctors working in the OP department would also be extended to the casualty department when required.

“All possible measures will be taken to address the issue and ensure better medical services to the public,” the District Medical Officer said.