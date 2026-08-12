A bakery in Edakochi has been slapped with a ₹25,000 fine by the Kochi Corporation health department after a customer found dead lizards baked inside a loaf of bread. The establishment, New Quality Bakery, located at Pampaimoola in Edakochi, has also been ordered to shut down indefinitely due to severe hygiene violations.

The incident came to light on Monday when Divya Subeesh, a local resident, purchased the bread, which was baked in-house. Shortly after consuming it, she began vomiting and fell ill, requiring immediate medical attention at a local hospital. When she initially approached the bakery owner to complain, her concerns were reportedly dismissed and brushed aside. Following this, a formal complaint was lodged with the local health authorities.

Following the complaint, Kochi Corporation health officials visited the premises. Although the bakery was found locked when they arrived, the officials summoned the owner and forced them to open the shop for an inspection. Upon entering the kitchen, inspectors found extremely unsanitary and unhygienic cooking conditions, along with a stash of banned single-use plastics, which was seized.

The health department has now served a formal notice to the bakery owner. Circle 10 Health Inspector M Latha stated that the establishment would not be allowed to resume operations until its fitness certificate is thoroughly reviewed and all necessary hygiene clearances are obtained.