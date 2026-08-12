Passengers of the popular Jan Shatabdi Express services in Kerala are experiencing painful journeys instead of comfort, following the introduction of new coaches made of German technology. Despite a wave of complaints regarding the rigid, uncushioned seats, Southern Railway has shown little interest in rectifying the flaws.

The state-of-the-art German-technology stainless steel coaches were recently introduced on the Thiruvananthapuram–Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram–Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi routes, replacing the ageing, rusted Integral Coach Factory (ICF) designed coaches. While travellers initially welcomed the upgrade, their enthusiasm was short-lived once the actual journeys commenced.

The primary grievance lies in the design of the seats. Unlike the older coaches, which featured pushback seats, the new coaches are fitted with completely upright and poorly cushioned seating. Passengers travelling the long distance from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode or Kannur find it nearly impossible to sit comfortably for hours without developing severe backaches. Railway officials defend the decision by stating that the pushback mechanism was prone to frequent damage and high maintenance costs. However, commuters argue that even if adjustable pushbacks were impractical, the railways could have installed seats with a fixed, ergonomic slant and adequate padding to make the long haul bearable.

To make matters worse, the newly designed toilets in these modern coaches are also plagued by structural issues. Passengers complain that water does not drain properly. This is due to a failure to construct the floor with a proper slope toward the drain outlet. The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow is the body responsible for approving these coach designs. Disgruntled travellers have pointed out the irony, noting that senior railway officials and design engineers rarely travel in regular second-class coaches, leaving them completely disconnected from the ground realities and discomforts faced by everyday passengers.

Railways are yet to respond to the complaints.