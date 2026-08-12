A 30-year-old Malayali woman who was commuting to her workplace died in an accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Metha Prithiraj, an employee at the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) office, died on the spot after her scooter skidded on the busy Electronic City stretch.

The incident occurred at around 9 am when Metha lost control of her scooter. She was thrown onto the road, where she was immediately struck by an oncoming lorry. Despite immediate attention, her life could not be saved. Following the accident, her body was shifted to St John's Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination before being transported back to her hometown in Kerala.

Metha was the daughter of Prithiraj Mudakallur, a retired schoolteacher residing at Kottakkatt House on Arappeedika Khadi Road in Balussery. Her funeral is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Thursday at her family residence in Kottakkatt.

She is survived by her husband, SL Akarsh, an IT professional in Bengaluru, and their young son, Daksh Akarsh. Her mother, Usha, is a retired teacher from Green Mount Public School in Thariyode, while her brother, Gautham Prithiraj, is currently pursuing an MBA in Puducherry.